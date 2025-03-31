Super League Attendances: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons impress

WHAT were the attendances like over Super League Round Six?

Castleford Tigers 14-24 Hull FC

7,458 at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Thursday night, including 2,000 from Hull

Leigh Leopards 14-40 Wakefield Trinity

8,060 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leeds Rhinos

10,523 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 13-14 St Helens

9,386 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford Red Devils

14,262 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Huddersfield Giants 4-50 Hull KR

5,101 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon