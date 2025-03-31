Super League Attendances: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons impress

WHAT were the attendances like over Super League Round Six?
Castleford Tigers 14-24 Hull FC
7,458 at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Thursday night, including 2,000 from Hull
Leigh Leopards 14-40 Wakefield Trinity
8,060 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leeds Rhinos
10,523 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Catalans Dragons 13-14 St Helens
9,386 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night
Wigan Warriors 54-0 Salford Red Devils
14,262 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Huddersfield Giants 4-50 Hull KR
5,101 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon