Willie Peters explains Arthur Mourgue move as Hull KR confirm signing

HULL KR have confirmed the immediate signing of Arthur Mourgue from Catalans Dragons, paving the way for Niall Evalds to leave for Huddersfield Giants.

The Robins have signed the French international fullback, who was already set to join from next season, on a deal until the end of 2028.

It is expected that Hull KR’s current number one Evalds will in turn make an immediate departure in a like-for-like swap at Craven Park.

Mourgue, who can also play at halfback or hooker, scored 25 tries in 102 appearances for Catalans and played in two Super League Grand Finals.

The Dragons said they had come to “a financial agreement” over the transfer.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters said: “We’re delighted for Arthur to join Hull KR.

“His strength is his running game. We’re looking to further develop that.

“Arthur’s other strength is his pace and he can play multiple positions.

“Arthur is an 80 percent-plus goal-kicker which will certainly help us in the short-term.

“This is a major move for Arthur and his partner to come from their home country to England.

“However, it shows the commitment they are both making to want to be a part of the Hull KR family.”