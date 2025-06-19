Willie Peters explains Castleford Tigers win, why Elliot Minchella was taken off, returnees and verdict on Mikey Lewis incident

HULL KR demolished Castleford Tigers, 48-0, at The Jungle tonight.

It was a comprehensive display from the Challenge Cup winners, with Willie Peters’ men registering nine tries in an almost complete performance.

And Peters himself was happy after the game, saying: “I’m really happy with it, off the back of Wembley going into Catalans and then people were saying this was a banana skin for us.

“But we approached it in a way that we were disappointed from Round One against Cas and we wanted a better performance.

“It was a key game for us.”

Rovers also kept the Tigers scoreless – and Peters was keen to emphasise just how much his players enjoy defending.

“It’s something we pride ourselves on and the players have to execute it.

“They enjoy defending and working hard for each other and that’s a strong sign of a team that wants to keep doing well.”

Peters explained why Elliot Minchella was taken off after an hour.

“People talk about resting players but Elliot has been playing close to 80 minutes week after week.

“He only played 60 minutes tonight but it’s about sharing the workload and making sure we don’t burn out.”

The Rovers boss also revealed that both Rhyse Martin and Joe Burgess could return against Wakefield Trinity next week.

Peters was asked about Mikey Lewis and a penalty given against the halfback for dissent in the second-half after celebrating a Castleford error.

But, the KR boss was unfazed.

“I’ve got to find out what’s happened there. Mikey is a competitor.”

“I think he’s improved a lot from where he was but those sorts of players are always around that ‘line’.