Hull KR thrash woeful Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 0 HULL KR 48

CALLUM WALKER, The Jungle, Thursday

HULL KR wiped the floor with an abject Castleford as star man Mikey Lewis continued his stellar form to consolidate Rovers’ place at the top of Super League.

Willie Peters’ men had lost just once all year going into this one – and they never looked like conceding two points here against a lacklustre Tigers.

For the first time as Castleford head coach, Danny McGuire named an unchanged side from the one that beat Hull FC last weekend, whilst the only change for Rovers saw Sam Luckley come in for Eribe Doro.

On the back of a six again, Rovers hit first in the fourth minute, Jack Broadbent striking against his former side off a neat Mikey Lewis pass. Arthur Mourgue converted for a 6-0 lead.

Mourgue himself was held up in the next set before Jez Litten forced a drop-out. The writing was on the wall though as the visitors shifted the ball left and Noah Booth finished acrobatically. Mourgue’s conversion was excellent as Rovers led 12-0 after ten minutes.

And KR should have had another as the midway point in the first-half loomed but Tom Davies knocked on over the line under terrific Zac Cini pressure.

From that, the Tigers finally launched their first foray into Rovers’ half, Brad Singleton tackling Mourgue behind his own posts, but the repeat set came to nought.

McGuire’s men were unlucky to be pinged for offside moments later, with Davies making sure of his four-pointer this time with a flying run to the corner. Mourgue missed the conversion, but Rovers were now 16-0 up.

An obvious strip on Joe Westerman saw Lewis canter 50 metres shortly after, and although referee Liam Moore awarded the try in a quite perplexing decision, Castleford successfully challenged the ruling.

That being said, it didn’t remain 16-0 for long as the rampaging Sam Luckley offloaded to Mourgue to dive over just after the half-hour mark. The Frenchman, however, couldn’t convert with Rovers leading 20-0.

Broadbent bombed his own effort as half-time approached with another Lewis break going unrewarded. As such the Tigers survived until the break, but it wasn’t exactly good showing for McGuire’s men.

Things didn’t improve for Castleford immediately following the resumption, either, with only a desperate Milnes lunge picking off Davies’ inside pass to Litten.

The Tigers themselves should have scored in the next set following Innes Senior’s incredible mazy run ending, but Cini dropped possession with the whitewash begging.

And in true champion fashion, Jai Whitbread latched on to a Broadbent break and pass to put the final in the Castleford coffin on 53 minutes. Mourgue made it 26-0 with the boot.

In a rare moment, Lewis was penalised for laughing in the face of George Lawler following an error but it mattered little as the halfback’s bomb was spilled by Josh Simm into the arms of Booth for his second.

32-0 soon became 38-0 when Davies stepped past Daejarn Asi to send Hiku under the posts for his 100th career try as the clock hit 70 minutes.

But there was still enough time for Davies to register his second and for Broadbent to leap highest to a pinpoint Lewis kick in the final stages. Mourgue rounded things off at 48-0.

GAMESTAR: Mikey Lewis had the ball on a string.

GAMEBREAKER: Jai Whitbread’s try after half-time made it 26-0 and ended any realistic hopes for Castleford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Innes Senior’s 80-metre run should have ended in points but Zac Cini knocked on over the line.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

2 pts Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

1 pt Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

3 Zac Cini

24 Josh Simm

22 Louis Senior

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Rowan Milnes

41 Tom Amone

9 Liam Horne

38 Brad Singleton

10 George Lawler

12 Alex Mellor

42 Chris Atkin

Subs (all used)

13 Joe Westerman

15 George Griffin

19 Sam Hall

26 George Hill

18th man (not used)

35 Dan Okoro

Also in 21-man squad

16 Cain Robb

25 Will Tate

39 Hugo Salabio

Tries:

Goals:

ROVERS

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

18 Jack Broadbent

36 Noah Booth

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

11 Dean Hadley

16 Jai Whitbread

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

21 Jack Brown

25 Bill Leyland

18th man (not used)

25 Eribe Doro

Also in 21-man squad

5 Joe Burgess

19 Danny Richardson

27 Leon Ruan

Tries: Broadbent (4, 80), Booth (10, 66), Davies (25, 73), Mourgue (32), Whitbread (55), Hiku (70)

Goals: Mourgue 6/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 0-20; 0-26, 0-32, 0-38, 0-42, 0-48

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Innes Senior; Rovers: Mikey Lewis

Penalty count: 2-2

Half-time: 0-20

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 7,650