Willie Peters ‘feels sorry’ for Paul Rowley as he calls for those responsible at Salford Red Devils to be held accountable

WILLIE PETERS admits that he ‘feels sorry’ for Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley after calling for those responsible for the hardships at the club to be “held accountable”.

Hull KR thrashed Salford 54-0 in Game Two of Saturday’s Magic Weekend, with the Red Devils enduring a difficult day at the office from the first whistle.

Following the game, Rovers boss Peters – who will lead the East Yorkshire club to a semi-final clash against Catalans Dragons next weekend – was honest about the situation at Salford.

“I want to give Salford a lot of credit because what they are going through and the inexperience in their team, they didn’t die off,” Peters said.

“It’s a credit to Rowls (Paul Rowley) and his staff because they are doing it tough. We know we need to improve next week, I’m confident after a good week of training we will do that.”

Peters also said that he ‘feels sorry’ for Rowley for what he has had to contend with.

“I feel sorry for him. Everyone knows the quality coach he is and what he’s done in the past. He’s doing a really good job with the squad he’s got now.

“He shouldn’t be in that situation, it’s not his doing that’s for sure and there are other people responsible and they need to be held accountable.”