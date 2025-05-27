Willie Peters gives latest on key Hull KR players following injury concerns and update on future of Connor Barley

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has provided the latest on Dean Hadley following an injury concern from the 31-18 win over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Hadley has been in fine form for Rovers during the 2025 Super League campaign so far, and Peters has confirmed that the back-rower will be ok for the clash against St Helens on Friday night.

“Dean is fine, it was more just a contact injury. He is ok,” Peters said.

“It’s obviously one we need to figure out and work out what’s the best option for the weekend.

“It’s not ideal, the challenge is if you appeal it, it can be doubled with more points so we have accepted it.

“We will have to make a decision around Dean. We are treating this game as the next challenge to go after to keep the momentum.

“I was going to give Eribe Doro a chance regardless.”

“We are also waiting to see scans on Lee Kershaw, who went down with a knee issue.”

How are long-term absentees Michael McIlorum and Rhyse Martin doing?

“Not too bad. It’s probably a bit slower for Rhyse. We earmarked the Wakefield game for him and Micky Mac is one of those where we will see.

“There is game set for his return, we will just see where he is at over the next couple of weeks.”

One Rovers player who is out of contract at the end of season is Connor Barley, who is on loan at London Broncos.

Peters has given an update on the youngster’s future.

“His deal is up, players have to make a decision and we have to make a decision on players.

“We have those conversations in the background and when we have things to share, we will share with the media.”