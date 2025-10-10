Willie Peters on Mikey Lewis’ bumper new Hull KR deal amidst NRL clause claim

WILLIE PETERS has revealed that the new five-year deal handed to Hull KR star Mikey Lewis does not contain an NRL clause.

Lewis has quickly become one of Super League’s hottest properties, with the 2024 Man of Steel once more shortlisted for the prestigious award for 2025.

With speculation continuing to link the halfback with the NRL, however, Rovers have acted fast to nail down one of their most important players – and have done so for the next five years.

Even then, though, Peters believes that Lewis can improve further.

“I still think there’s a lot of growth in him, he is growing as a player all the time,” Peters said.

“The thing is, you can’t teach what Mikey has got but he can certainly learn what others have got like Nathan Cleary and his extraordinary game management.

“Mikey is certainly improving but it’s that part of his game such as studying the game and studying opposition players and then who knows what his ceiling could be.”

As Peters ‘understands’, there is no NRL clause in Lewis’ contract.

“My understanding is he is here for five years and has committed to the club for those five years.

“I will let Mikey and Paul Lakin (Hull KR chief executive) give the exact details but my understanding is he’s committed because he wants to be here for five years and leave his own legacy.

“There was certainly outside interest. Mikey has created a lot of interest in the NRL and could have got out (of his contract) in the past, but my understanding is he’s staying at Hull KR for the next five years.”