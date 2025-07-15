Willie Peters searching for ‘clarification’ on ugly tackle as Hull KR star set for 10-12 weeks out

HULL KR boss Willie Peters is searching for ‘clarification’ around the tackle that has likely ended Danny Richardson’s season.

Richardson, who has played just four times for Rovers during the 2025 Super League season, limped off during KR’s 28-10 loss to Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

Now Peters has revealed that the 28-year-old will likely miss the rest of the campaign – and the Australian wants answers to the tackle that the halfback succumbed to.

“Danny Richardson will need an operation there. I want to get clarification around the tackle because he’s come down on his legs,” Peters said.

“Is that a hanger tackle? It looked like one to me. The player has injured his ankle and that’s what we are trying to take away from the game. We have lost a player for 10-12 weeks.”

Meanwhile, Jez Litten will also miss out this week’s fixture away at Catalans Dragons with Jez Litten set to miss out through suspension.

Peters still maintains that he is ‘unhappy’ that there was no action taken on the tackle that saw Litten ‘busted’ in the second-half of the loss to Leigh.

“They’ve (Match Review Panel) made their decision. I saw Jez after the game and what his face looked like.

“I got feedback from Jez, I watched it myself. They have made their decision but I wasn’t happy.”