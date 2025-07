FOUR Australians have been linked to the vacant head coaching position at Castleford Tigers.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, with former South Sydney Rabbitohs man Jason Demetriou, St George Illawarra Dragons assistant Ryan Carr, North Queensland Cowboys number two Justin Morgan and Newcastle Knights assistant Blake Green.

Green, however, is keen on the Newcastle number one job if Adam O’Brien is given his marching orders.