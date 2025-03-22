Woeful Castleford Tigers thrashed by clinical Catalans Dragons as Sam Tomkins stars

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 4 CATALANS DRAGONS 26

CALLUM WALKER, Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Saturday

SAM TOMKINS wound back the years with an accomplished and devastating performance as a dreadful Castleford capitulated under a French onslaught.

Tomkins scored a try, had a hand in several others and kicked five from six whilst the Tigers were left licking their wounds with error after error, denying Danny McGuire two home victories in a row.

Brad Singleton made his debut for the Tigers whilst Rowan Milnes made his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury. Fletcher Rooney’s injury meant Tex Hoy dropped to fullback with Jeremiah Simbiken returning from suspension.

Tariq Sims was out for Catalans, whilst the departure of Arthur Mourgue to Hull KR meant that youngster Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet started in the halves alongside Luke Keary.

Both sides had won just one Super League fixture going into this one and there was a lengthy period of feeling each other out as the rain began to pour down.

And it was a Castleford error that almost yielded the first points of the afternoon, Hoy losing the ball over his own goal-line with Keary almost pouncing.

Zac Cini went close for the Tigers before Reimis Smith knocked on a Keary grubber, but the Dragons had been knocking for a while and it was Tevita Pangai Jr that broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a determined effort. Tomkins couldn’t convert, with the visitors leading 4-0.

Castleford would not have been happy with their defence on that occasion, and, after the kick-off went out on the full, Alrix Da Costa took advantage of appalling goal-line defence to scoot over. This time Tomkins converted to make it 10-0.

It was the Dragons’ turn to fumble the kick-off but Innes Senior was harshly punished for a double movement off the next tackle with Castleford losing their Captain’s Challenge in the process.

Tomkins continued to turn over the scoreboard with a penalty just past the half-hour as he was taken late and the Catalans fullback made it 14-0 at half-time when Oliver Partington was pushed after passing the ball.

The Tigers were making woeful errors across the board and it was a loose pass inside their opening ten metres that paved the way for Catalans’ third score.

Despite the attack appearing to end, a pinpoint Aispuro-Bichet dribble through found the onrushing Fouad Yaha who dived over in the corner. Tomkins converted superbly for a 20-0 lead.

By now Tomkins was playing in a dinner suit and his 40/20 saw the Dragons enjoy a period of sustained pressure which eventually resulted in the Catalans veteran skipping his way past three defenders.

It was a fine solo score from the 35-year-old and he added the extras to make it 26-0 on the hour.

Credit to Castleford, they didn’t give in and Senior slid over with 12 minutes to go, although Milnes’ wayward conversion still meant the hosts trailed by 22 at 26-4.

As it was, the Jungle’s mudbath prevented any further efforts as the Dragons firmly held out despite Tomkins being sent to the sin bin for persistent offending on the hooter.

GAMESTAR: Sam Tomkins had the ball on a shoestring.

GAMEBREAKER: Fouad Yaha’s effort just after half-time ensured Castleford had to score four times to win.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Sam Tomkins wound back the years with a silky solo score.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Rowan Milnes

38 Brad Singleton (D)

16 Cain Robb

10 George Lawler

11 Jeremiah Simbiken

12 Alex Mellor

9 Liam Horne

Subs (all used)

14 Judah Rimbu

15 George Griffin

20 Muizz Mustapha

21 Sylvester Namo

18th man (not used)

26 George Hill

Also in 21-man squad

13 Joe Westerman

27 Jenson Windley

35 Dan Okoro

Tries: I Senior (68)

Goals: Milnes 0/1

DRAGONS

1 Sam Tomkins

22 Fouad Yaha

23 Matthieu Laguerre

4 Reimis Smith

5 Nick Cotric

6 Luke Keary

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

14 Alrix Da Costa

10 Julian Bousquet

9 Ben Garcia

12 Elliott Whitehead

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

3 Arthur Romano

15 Tevita Satae

16 Romain Navarrete

20 Jordan Dezaria

18th man (not used)

18 César Rougé

Also in 21-man squad

19 Paul Séguier

24 Franck Maria

28 Clément Martin

Tries: Pangai Jr (18), Da Costa (22), Yaha (47), Tomkins (60)

Goals: Tomkins 5/6

Sin bin: Tomkins (80) – persistent offending

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-12, 0-14; 0-20, 0-26, 4-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Alex Mellor; Dragons: Sam Tomkins

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 0-14

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 6,005