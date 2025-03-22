Challenge Cup defeat can be driving force for Oldham

OLDHAM veterans Elijah Taylor and Adam Milner insist a tough Challenge Cup experience at Hull KR can be turned into an inspiration as Sean Long’s team try to reach Wembley via a more realistic alternative route as well as making their mark on the league campaign.

The Roughyeds were turned over to the tune of 40-0 by the 2023 finalists, who went into the fourth-round tie at Sewell Group Craven Park as Super League leaders after four matches.

It was a second successive defeat for Oldham, who were previously beaten 20-6 at Barrow as they find their feet in the Championship after last year’s promotion as League One champions.

After hosting London tomorrow (Sunday) and going to Sheffield the following week, they have a rematch with Barrow in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup, this time at home, when they aim to take a further step towards a first Wembley appearance for the club.

Backrow Taylor, 35, who represented New Zealand in the 2013 World Cup final and also featured in the 2017 tournament, tasted the third tier via 13 outings after playing in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers and in Super League for Salford.

He was a high-profile Oldham signing from Championship side Featherstone in the wake of the takeover by an ambitious group fronted by ex-player and coach Mike Ford and including current chairman Bill Quinn.

“It was a tough game against a very strong Hull KR side, but the effort we produced and the heart we showed can’t be faulted,” said Taylor.

“They gave us some hard lessons, but I think we can learn some things as a squad and use them to improve going forward.”

Former Castleford and England hooker Milner, 33, crossed the Pennines from Huddersfield at the end of last season.

A beaten Challenge Cup finalist with Castleford in 2021, he pointed out: “It was disappointing not to score, but we had a real go, followed the plan and put them under pressure at times.”