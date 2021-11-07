Wolves unveil new season kit

Warrington Wolves and their kit partners O’Neills have unveiled the club’s home and away kits for the 2022 season.

The home shirt is predominantly blue with ten iconic horizontal yellow stripes around the chest and neck area, which decrease in thickness as they descend. Yellow trims also border the upper back, sides and sleeves.

The away shirt is white with a faint crystal pattern accompanied with thin horizontal dark blue stripes and bold sleeves.

Both shirts prominently feature the name of the club’s principal sponsor Hoover, with nine other sponsors also having places on the shirts.

The new kits were officially unveiled at the club’s Fireworks Night evening at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, with around 5,000 supporters in attendance.

