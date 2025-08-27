Women’s Amateur Rugby League Association officials appointed

SEVERAL Women’s Amateur Rugby League Association officials were re-elected at last week’s annual general meeting.

Amanda Wigglesworth (media and vice-chair), Karen Lewis (treasurer), Kelly Darragh (registrations), Kara Colvin (fixtures) and Neil Pascal (referees and disciplinary) continue in their previous roles.

Former chair Bev Walker, together with former GB Ladies and club player and club coach Michaela Hirst and referee Dan Geddes, are now Executive Officers.

Wigglesworth said: “To date, ten clubs have shown an interest of joining the league.

“WRLA are looking for further shows of interest from undecided clubs. We are looking at a cut-off deadline date of Wednesday, October 1, with a view to the league commencing on Sunday, October 19.

“WRLA will be meeting next month to discuss the league structure and suggestions put forward by those clubs who attended the AGM.”