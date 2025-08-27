How the final NCL Division Three round will unfold

HAS there ever been a tighter climax to any campaign in the history of British Rugby League than what is in store on Saturday in the chase for the National Conference League Third Division title, and for the runners-up spot, which also secures automatic promotion?

It’s the last day of the regular season and four teams are targeting both the title and the similarly-coveted second spot.

Keighley Albion are arguably the best placed as the new kids on the NCL block go into the weekend in pole position, on 24 points.

Saddleworth Rangers, Myton Warriors and Bentley are joint-second, all on 22, and separated only on points difference, so a win or draw will ensure Albion will be champions.

Their problem, however, is that they travel to Myton, who are the form side in the section with five successive wins behind them.

The result in Keighley between the sides (a 26-21 victory for Albion) suggests the fixture could be too close to call.

Myton, should they prevail by six points or more, would go above Albion, but in that event Saddleworth, who have a vastly superior points difference to all their rivals, would almost certainly assume top billing if they win at second-bottom Milford, who are condemned to having to seek re-election and who lost 46-10 at Rangers in mid-April.

Bentley, meanwhile, are also very much in the mix. The Doncaster outfit travel to bottom team Beverley, although memories will remain vivid of their narrow 24-16 home victory.

It’s all to play for, and too close for the neutral to call. All that’s certain is that, come next Monday, one side will be celebrating being champions and another will be preparing for life in Division Two, as runners-up.

The other two, meanwhile, will be preparing for the promotion play-offs, which will involve any two of Featherstone Lions, Leigh East and Distington.

East and the Lions, incidentally, go head-to-head in Leigh (the latter will require a twelve-point winning margin to leapfrog the Lions) while Distington, who are at Millom, can sneak into the play-offs if they can account for the Woolybacks – and if East lose.

Truly a competitive section!