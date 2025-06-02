Women’s Challenge Cup final records and St Helens v Wigan Warriors stats

BETFRED WOMEN’S CHALLENGE CUP – FINAL

ST HELENS v WIGAN WARRIORS

(at Wembley Stadium)

St Helens – Previous Challenge Cup Finals:

2024 Won (v Leeds, 22-0) (at Wembley Stadium)

2023 Won (v Leeds, 22-8) (at Wembley Stadium)

2022 Won (v Leeds, 18-8) (at Elland Road, Leeds)

2021 Won (v York, 34-6) (at Leigh Sports Village)

2016 Won (v Leigh Miners Rangers, 62-6) (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford) *

2014 Won (v Bradford, 32-24) (at Tetley’s Stadium, Dewsbury) *

2013 Won (v Bradford, 54-12) (at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Batley) *

* as Thatto Heath Crusaders

This is Wigan Warriors’ first appearance in the Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

St Helens and Wigan have never previously met in a final.

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2019 (Quarter Final) St Helens 36 Wigan Warriors 0

Last ten meetings:

St Helens have won their last 11 meetings with Wigan.

The Warriors’ last victory against Saints was a 10-6 home win on 7 October, 2018, in the Women’s Super League play-off semi-finals.

St Helens 18 Wigan 4 (SL-SF, 22/9/24)

Wigan 12, St Helens 16 (SLR8, 12/7/24)

St Helens 24, Wigan 8 (SLR5, 31/5/24)

Wigan 4, St Helens 12 (SL-G1, 6/8/23)

St Helens 26, Wigan 4 (SL-G1, 11/6/23)

Wigan 4, St Helens 56 (SL-G1, 28/8/22)

St Helens 44, Wigan 0 (SL-G1, 15/5/22)

St Helens 52, Wigan 0 (SL-PO, 19/9/21)

St Helens 28, Wigan 0 (SL, 15/9/19)

St Helens 36 Wigan 0 (CC-QF, 23/6/19)

Previous Women’s Challenge Cup Finals

2024 Leeds Rhinos 0 St Helens 22 (at Wembley Stadium)

2023 Leeds Rhinos 8 St Helens 22 (at Wembley Stadium)

2022 Leeds Rhinos 8 St Helens 18 (at Elland Road, Leeds)

2021 St Helens 34 York City Knights 6 (at Leigh Sports Village)

2019 Castleford Tigers 10 Leeds Rhinos 16 (at University of Bolton Stadium)

2018 Castleford Tigers 14 Leeds Rhinos 20 (at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

2017 Bradford Bulls 50 Featherstone Rovers 16 (at Heworth ARLFC)

2016 Leigh Miners Rangers 6 Thatto Heath Crusaders 62 (at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

2014 Bradford Thunderbirds 24 Thatto Heath Crusaders 32 (at Tetley’s Stadium, Dewsbury)

2013 Bradford Thunderbirds 12 Thatto Heath Crusaders 54 (at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Batley)

2012 Bradford Thunderbirds 0 Featherstone Rovers 46 (at Tetley’s Stadium, Dewsbury)

WOMEN’S CHALLENGE CUP FINAL RECORDS

Most finals and most wins

7 wins in 7 finals by St Helens/Thatto Heath Crusaders

Highest score

Thatto Heath Crusaders 62 Leigh Miners Rangers 6 (2016) (also widest margin)

Most tries by a team

12 Thatto Heath Crusaders (v Leigh Miners Rangers, 62-6) (2016)

Most points by a losing team

Bradford Thunderbirds 24 Thatto Heath Crusaders 32 (2014)

Most tries by a player

4 Tara Jane Stanley (Thatto Heath Crusaders) in the 62-6 defeat of Leigh Miners Rangers in 2016

4 Claire McGinnis (Thatto Heath Crusaders) in the 54-12 defeat of Bradford Thunderbirds in 2013

Most goals by a player

7 Tara Jane Stanley (Thatto Heath Crusaders) in the 62-6 defeat of Leigh Miners Rangers in 2016

7 Amy Smith (Thatto Heath Crusaders) in the 54-12 defeat of Bradford Thunderbirds in 2013

Most points by a player

30 Tara Jane Stanley (4 tries, 7 goals) in Thatto Heath Crusaders’ 62-6 defeat of Leigh Miners Rangers in 2016