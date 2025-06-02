1895 Cup final records plus Featherstone Rovers and York Knights’ past Wembley dates

AB SUNDECKS 1895 CUP – FINAL

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS v YORK KNIGHTS

(at Wembley Stadium)

Featherstone Rovers – Previous Wembley Finals:

2022 Lost (v Leigh, 30-16) (1895 Cup)

2021 Won (v York, 41-34) (1895 Cup)

1983 Won (v Hull FC, 14-12) (Challenge Cup)

1974 Lost (v Warrington, 24-9) (Challenge Cup)

1973 Won (v Bradford, 33-14) (Challenge Cup)

1967 Won (v Barrow, 17-12) (Challenge Cup)

1952 Lost (v Workington, 18-10) (Challenge Cup)

York Knights – Previous Wembley Finals:

2021 Lost (v Featherstone, 41-34) (1895 Cup)

1931 Lost (v Halifax, 22-8) (Challenge Cup)

Last ten meetings:

Featherstone 24, York 22 (ChR7, 18/4/25)

York 16, Featherstone 6 (ChR26, 29/9/24)

Featherstone 24, York 34 (ChR12, 23/6/24)

York 8, Featherstone 24 (ChR16, 25/6/23)

Featherstone 46, York 16 (ChR12, 27/5/23)

(at LNER Community Stadium, York)

Featherstone 46, York 4 (ChR7, 26/3/23)

Featherstone 30, York 22 (ChR20, 24/7/22)

York 12, Featherstone 30 (ChR1, 31/1/22)

Featherstone 44, York 14 (ChR17, 14/8/21)

Featherstone 41, York 34 (1895C-F, 17/7/21)

(at Wembley Stadium)

York’s JOE BROWN (>1-1-1) and LIAM HARRIS (>1-2-1) have both scored tries in the Knights’ last three meetings with Featherstone.

Featherstone Rovers – 1895 Cup Final appearances

Caleb Aekins

2022 Won (v Featherstone, 30-16) *

* for Leigh

Gareth Gale

2021 Won (v York, 41-34)

Josh Hardcastle

2021 Won (v York, 41-34)

Jayden Hatton

2019 Lost (v Sheffield, 36-18) *

* for Widnes

Will Jubb

2021 Lost (v Featherstone, 41-34) *

* for York

Ben Reynolds

2022 Won (v Featherstone, 30-16) *

* for Leigh

York Knights – 1895 Cup Final appearances

Kieran Buchanan

2023 Lost (v Halifax, 12-10) *

* for Batley

Mitch Clark

2024 Lost (v Wakefield, 50-6) *

* for Sheffield

Ben Jones-Bishop

2024 Lost (v Wakefield, 50-6) *

2021 Lost (v Featherstone, 41-34)

* for Sheffield

Jack Teanby

2021 Lost (v Featherstone, 41-34)

Previous 1895 Cup Finals

2024 Sheffield Eagles 6 Wakefield Trinity 50 (at Wembley Stadium)

2023 Batley Bulldogs 10 Halifax Panthers 12 (at Wembley Stadium)

2022 Featherstone Rovers 16 Leigh Centurions 30 (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

2021 Featherstone Rovers 41 York City Knights 34 (at Wembley Stadium)

2019 Sheffield Eagles 36 Widnes Vikings 18 (at Wembley Stadium)

1895 CUP FINAL RECORDS

Highest score

Wakefield Trinity 50 Sheffield Eagles 6 (2024)

(also widest margin)

Most tries by a team

9 Wakefield Trinity (v Sheffield Eagles, 50-6) (2024)

Most points by a losing team

York City Knights 34 Featherstone Rovers 41 (2021) (also record aggregate of points – 75)

Most tries by a player

3 Aaron Brown (Sheffield Eagles) in the 36-18 defeat of Widnes Vikings in 2019

Most goals by a player

7 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) in the 50-6 defeat of Sheffield Eagles in 2024

Most points by a player

16 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) in the 30-16 defeat to Leigh Centurions in 2022 (2 tries, 4 goals)

16 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) in the 41-34 defeat of York City Knights in 2021 (1 try, 6 goals)