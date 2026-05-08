Women’s Super League 2026: Leeds Rhinos preview, squad and prediction

LEEDS RHINOS haven’t found themselves dealing with as many departures as they were this time last year, but they have seen some more key personnel move on, giving coach Lois Forsell the chance to promote yet more graduates from the club’s impressive academy system.

The loss of England internationals Bella Sykes and Izzy Northrop has left a hole in the pack, which has been partly filled by Australian front-rower Georgia Elliston, while fellow new recruit Lois Naidole is also tipped to add more grunt in that area.

Former Huddersfield Giants star Naidole can also play at centre, which could also prove a useful option for Forsell, who will be without Caitlin Beevers for a spell after the England international picked up another knee injury on her return to action late last year, as will London Broncos forward Nicole Kennedy, who has signed a dual-registration deal at Headingley.

Elle Frain and Jenna Greening have also moved on, with Lill Seal, Pauliane Wambalu and Amelia Hirst the latest handed a chance from the Under 19 squad which recently won the Women’s Nines.

2026 will not be as much of a transitional year for Leeds as 2025 was, but Forsell is definitely building a squad for the future.

ONE TO WATCH…

WITH two strong and experienced members of the pack leaving in Bella Sykes and Izzy Northrop, more responsibility could fall on the shoulders of England star Lucy Murray, who has consistently been Leeds’ best performer over the last couple of years. But with a smart head on her shoulders, she should thrive on that and really lead from the front. Murray made the Woman of Steel shortlist in 2024, and came close again last season. If she continues in the same vein, expect to see her in the running once again.

COACH’S CORNER with England head coach Stuart Barrow

LEEDS have lost a couple of big players in the middle in Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes, but while some go off for new adventures, it enables others to step forward and take those positions.

They’ve got a really good production line at Headingley, so I’m expecting a few youngsters to step up from the Academy and put their hand up this year. Leeds have already had great success with that in the past.

But as well as that, there are a couple of people returning this year who have been out for a long time — Ruby Enright is already playing and I don’t think Caitlin Beevers is too far off either, so they’ll come in and feel like two new signings.

Squad: 1 Ruby Enright, 2 Ebony Stead, 3 Caitlin Beevers, 4 Evie Cousins, 5 Liv Whitehead, 6 Mel Howard, 7 Ruby Walker, 8 Ella Donnelly, 9 Keara Bennett, 10 Kaiya Glynn, 11 Lacey Owen, 12 Lucy Murray, 13 Shannon Brown, 14 Ruby Bruce, 15 Connie Boyd, 16 Sophie Nuttall, 17 Grace Short, 18 Tally Bryer, 19 Grace Field, 20 Jess Sharp, 21 Frankie Blakey, 22 Lois Naidole, 23 Lill Seal, 24 Paulianne Wambalu, 25 Amelia Hirst, 26 Georgia Elliston, 27 Nicole Kennedy

RLW predicts: 3rd

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)