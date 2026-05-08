Women’s Super League 2026: Huddersfield Giants preview, squad and prediction

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are sending out the clearest message yet that they want to be the team to break the monopoly of the top four.

Big changes have happened at the Accu Stadium this winter, headed up by new coach Nathan Graham, who has replaced Lori Halloran.

Grand Final and top-four experience has arrived in the form of Elle Frain from Leeds Rhinos and former York Valkyrie duo Georgia Cussons (former Taylor), a Wales international, and Liv Gale. Hannah Watt has also joined from Featherstone Rovers, while Izzy Swallow steps up from York’s under-19s alongside four — Leah Mae Beckett, Holly Whitaker, Emily Buttery and Leah Schofield — of Huddersfield’s own products.

Those signings, added to the long-stayers such as Amelia Brown and Sam Hulme, not only give Graham a strong squad to work with, but it is a squad that has real depth and competition across the park — something that the Giants have maybe lacked in the past. Although it could arguably have been stronger, with both Kelsey Gentles and Sade Rihari originally signing for the club before switching to Wigan and York respectively.

But even without them, the Giants’ prospects still look very positive.

ONE TO WATCH…

LIV GALE is returning to the game with a point to prove at Huddersfield. Prior to an ACL injury keeping her out for the whole of last season, Gale was one of the form half-backs in the league — helping York Valkyrie to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Coach Nathan Graham will face headaches when it comes to selecting his best six and seven pairing, with Gale, Sam Hulme and Becky Grady all at his disposal. But if Gale can get back to her best, the Giants will certainly be knocking on the door.

COACH’S CORNER with England head coach Stuart Barrow

IT will be interesting to see what stamp new coach Nathan Graham puts on the team and if the style of play changes.

They’ve recruited well and they will be looking to go forward with a new spine this year, which will include Amelia Brown at full-back and Liv Gale in the halves, so it will be interesting to see how those changes embed as the season goes on.

I believe that under Nathan the training sessions and the pre-season have all been going really well, so it’ll be an exciting time for them this year as they look to push on in Super League.

I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to seeing how they develop as the year progresses.

Squad: 1 Amelia Brown, 2 Faye Barraclough, 3 Elle Frain, 4 Fran Copley, 5 Mollie Iceton, 6 Becky Grady, 7 Sam Hulme, 8 Gracie Hobbs, 9 Meg Preston, 10 Lauren Exley, 11 Amy Bennett, 12 Maddy Hutchison, 13 Bethan Oates, 14 Jess Harrap, 15 Georgia Cussons, 16 Eva Izumi, 17 Kacy Haley, 18 Skye Jackson, 20 Leah Mae Beckett, 21 Leah Schofield, 22 Holly Whitaker, 23 Freya Whitehead, 24 Hannah Watt, 25 Izzy Swallow, 26 Liv Gale, 27 Caitlin Cox, 28 Martha Hodgson, Eloise Hayward

RLW predicts: 5th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)