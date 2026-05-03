Workington Town bounce back in style at Hunslet

HUNSLET 6 WORKINGTON TOWN 38

DAVE PARKINSON, Cougar Park, Sunday

JAKE CARTER claimed 22 points as Workington bounced back after their heavy defeat at Oldham.

Town totalled six tries, two from their stand-off, who kicked seven goals from seven attempts as Hunslet were denied in their bid for a second Cumbrian scalp, having won away to Whitehaven the week before.

That was the Leeds side’s third straight league victory, but it was Workington who impressed from the get-go, particularly in the first 15 minutes, when they built a 12-0 advantage.

Good defence set the platform and when they moved the ball quickly left in the eighth minute, Oscar Doran came down the wing and his inside ball found Carter, who converted his own score.

Then four minutes later, he was on hand to goal brilliantly from the right touchline after a confident finish from Alex Donaghy.

Donaghy was called into action at the other end, making a brilliantly-timed tackle which forced a knock-on by Hunslet favourite Jimmy Watson.

A good kick from Dom Wear brought more possession for the visitors and with Hunslet backpedalling, they conceded a penalty which Carter put between the posts to make it 14-0.

Workington continued to stay on top with their pack running well and the kicking of Carter and Wear forcing Hunslet to come from deep, meaning the likes of Marcus Qareqare and Riley Lumb didn’t have many clear-cut running chances.

But despite losing Lee Gaskell to injury, it was the hosts who scored the final try of the half when Anthony Walker went route one through the middle and Dan Abram goaled.

Refreshed, Workington had a brilliant chance in the opening minute of the second half only for it to slip away.

But with confidence and their forward pack surging, they were soon on the front foot again as Donaghy forced a goal-line drop-out.

On 54 minutes, Carter set up Donaghy for his second try. Carter converted, then counted with a strong effort of his own from close range, again improved.

Hunslet came forward with a couple of tricky kicks from Abram which were well cleaned up but Workington forced two further tries in the last ten minutes.

Zarrin Galea was at the hub of both, firstly kicking for Oscar Doran to strike, then sailing out of dummy-half from just inside his own half to finish under the posts. Carter converted both.

GAMESTAR: Workington stand-off Jake Carter scored two tries and was great with the boot.

GAMEBREAKER: Carter’s second try, after 58 minutes, ensured there would be no home comeback.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

7 Dan Abram

18 Jimmy Watson

27 Charlie Graham

23 Marcus Qareqare

2 Riley Lumb

6 Lee Gaskell

22 Jack Ward

8 Harvey Hallas

14 Cam Berry

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

11 Harrison Gilmore

20 Liam Carr

35 Jordan Baldwinson

Subs (all used)

16 Elijah Simpson

39 Joe Butterfield

43 Joe Diskin

44 Anthony Walker

Tries: Walker (39)

Goals: Abram 1/1

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

5 Alex Donaghy

4 Braden Leigh

3 Rio Corkill

2 Oscar Doran

6 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

25 Bear Williams

14 Callum Phillips

17 Lucas Castle

11 Mason Lewthwaite

28 Jack Ainley

9 Jamie Doran

Subs (all used)

16 Guy Graham

20 Tyce Walmsley

24 Grant Reid

26 Tuarae Rawhiti

Tries: Carter (8, 58), Donaghy (12, 54), O Doran (70), Galea (78)

Goals: Carter 7/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-14, 6-14; 6-20, 6-26, 6,32, 6-38

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Jordan Baldwinson; Town: Jake Carter

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 6-14

Referee: Freddie Lincoln