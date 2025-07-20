Workington Town claim derby spoils at Whitehaven

WHITEHAVEN 8 WORKINGTON TOWN 22

JORDAN WEIR, Ortus REC, Sunday

WORKINGTON coach Jonty Gorley made a winning return to his former club, with three tries in twelve first-half minutes laying the foundation for derby success.

But it was first blood to Whitehaven in the sixth minute as they took the two points on offer through the boot of Dan Abram after Jake Pearce was taken out illegally.

However the next phase belonged to Town, who grabbed that trio of scores to take the initiative well and truly away from the home side.

Levi Atiga grounded the ball on the right-hand edge following a fantastic hand-off of the Whitehaven defenders. Jake Carter, having missed a penalty-goal attempt, hit the near upright with his conversion bid.

The tries kept coming as Whitehaven continued to give their neighbours possession and territory.

Castleford loanee Andy Djeukessi grabbed the next on the back of the home side gifting a six again on the final tackle, then a penalty for a late challenge. The passes out wide to the winger looked potentially forward but the appeals were waved away. This time Carter landed the goal for 10-2.

The third score came from the work of Carter as his sidestep took out two defenders and he broke through the defensive line. Hull FC loanee Lennon Clark was on his left-hand shoulder and took the pass to go over the whitewash for his first try in Workington colours. Carter once again added the extras.

Whitehaven felt they had reduced the deficit on the half-hour mark as captain Connor Holliday worked his way over the line and grounded the ball, but referee Aaryn Belafonte adjudged the secondrower to have had knocked on, much to his dismay.

The second half was very much a war of attrition with most of the play centred around the middle of the field, with neither side able to take advantage of the few opportunities which arose.

The first real chance fell to Whitehaven as Abram tried to put Max Anderson-Moore in on the left, but the final pass was in front of the winger and went into touch.

There were no further points until eight minutes from the end – and it was the try of the match.

Zarrin Galea had had a steady game at fullback, especially bringing the ball forward on kick-returns, but had not yet broken the home defence.

That was until his speed enabled him to support Carter, who with a neat inside pass allowed the Malta international to break through, and once again Clark was in support to take the pass and ground the ball, Carter again converting.

The final word went to Whitehaven, who had a makeshift halfback partnership in Ethan Bickerdike and Jack Kellett following the loss of Jack Newbegin to a head check.

Kellett’s kick over the top bounced and bounced before being knocked backwards by Jake Pearce into the hands of Holliday before finding Ellison Holgate, who broke the line and touched down under the sticks. Abram goaled after the hooter had sounded.

GAMESTAR: Former Whitehaven halfback Jake Carter dominated and was at the centre of many attacking plays.

GAMEBREAKER: Lennon Clark’s try in the first half completed a purple patch for Workington.

MATCHFACTS

WHITEHAVEN

6 Dan Abram

32 Mitchell Todd

3 Chris Taylor

2 Joe Hartley

22 Max Anderson-Moore

7 Jack Newbegin

4 Ethan Bickerdike

8 Jake Pearce

9 Ellison Holgate

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

16 Brad Brennan

21 Ellis Nixon

12 Clarke Chambers

24 Josh Blinkhorn

Tries: Holgate (80)

Goals: Abram 2/2

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

20 Dave Eccleston

17 Max Clarke

2 Levi Atiga

5 Andy Djeukessi

28 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

30 Lennon Clark

23 Zach Jebson

13 Jack Stephenson

Subs (all used)

9 Jamie Doran

24 Lucas Castle

16 Guy Graham

11 Cooper Howlett

Tries: Atiga (11), Djeukessi (17), Clark (23, 72)

Goals: Carter 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-4, 2-10, 2-16; 2-22, 8-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match

Whitehaven: Connor Holliday; Town: Jake Carter

Penalty count: 7-5

Half-time: 2-16

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte