Ebony Stead scores hat-trick in Leeds Rhinos’ win over Huddersfield Giants

LEEDS RHINOS 54 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 12

IAN GOLDEN, AMT Headingley, Sunday

LEEDS took their chances well, with Ebony Stead scoring a hat-trick of tries, to overcome battling Huddersfield, who deserved more out of the encounter, especially for their work for nearly half an hour in the second half.

The home side thought they’d scored in the third minute. Initially Lucy Murray was stopped just short, then Mel Howard kicked and Ruby Bruce pounced, but it was ruled out for offside.

From the resulting set of six, it was the Giants who took the lead. Sam Hulme kicked a perfect lob, Tilly Davies collected well and had a clean run to the line to score. Hulme converted.

The Rhinos responded quickly. Stead collected the ball and ran straight past a few Huddersfield backs to dive over the line. Howard kicked the first of her seven goals from ten attempts.

Leeds took the lead after they could have been behind. A Huddersfield penalty failed to reach touch and the hosts scored from the resulting set. Howard broke through well and Izzy Northrop ran past the rest of the players to score.

It was nearly a try from the kick-off. Bethan Dainton did all the early work, and also grounded following a couple of passes, the final one of which was forward.

But Leeds did score from their next attack. Howard sold a dummy well and managed to twist herself over the line, the goal making it 16-6.

It wasn’t long before the fourth try was scored. Howard slipped the ball to Northrop, who beat two players to score between the sticks, making the kick easy for Howard.

Leeds weren’t winning any penalties, but they were getting the six agains. It was from one of these that they scored their fifth try. They gradually got closer to the Huddersfield line, culminating in Frankie Blakey setting up Ella Donnelly to dive in, with Howard again improving for 28-6.

There was another Leeds try from their first set of the second half. Emily Stead grounded after picking up Howard’s kick on the final tackle. Howard easily converted.

Huddersfield hit back fairly quickly. They won the ball from the kick-off, were then awarded a penalty, and from that, Freya Whitehead crashed over for Hulme to add the two.

The visitors had by no means given up, but the greasy heavy pitch was starting to take its toll.

Emma Wilkinson was close to getting another try back, but after winning another penalty, her side found it tough to make ground.

It took some time before the next score, but eventually it came for Leeds and then the floodgates opened again. Ruby Bruce slipped her markers and did well to run and score wide out.

From the restart, the game was well and truly sealed. Tally Bryer kicked, the ball took an awkward bounce and Stead leapt well to catch and score her third. Howard converted.

After that, there was a fantastic individual try from Evie Cousins as she sliced through the last line of defence to run and score near to the posts. Howard, however, pushed the kick wide.

The final say went to Shannon Brown, who crashed over the line for Leeds’ tenth try with Howard adding the goal.

GAMESTAR: Leeds’ Ebony Stead performed well throughout and took her chances for an excellent hat-trick.

GAMEBREAKER: Ruby Bruce’s try on 68 minutes was a crucial one as Huddersfield were looking dangerous up until then.

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

2 Ebony Stead

5 Sophie Nuttall

4 Evie Cousins

13 Bethan Dainton

18 Liv Whitehead

6 Mel Howard

24 Tally Bryer

10 Izzy Northrop

14 Ruby Bruce

15 Ella Donnelly

11 Shannon Brown

12 Lucy Murray

8 Bella Sykes

Subs (all used)

23 Frankie Blakey

22 Connie Boyd

16 Kaiya Glynn

19 Grace Field

Tries: Stead (11, 41, 71), Northrop (17, 28), Howard (24), Donnelly (39), Bruce (68), Cousins (75), Brown (80)

Goals: Howard 7/10

GIANTS

1 Amelia Brown

2 Tilly Davies

18 Eva Izumi

4 Fran Copley

21 Faye Barraclough

16 Becky Grady

7 Sam Hulme

14 Gracie Hobbs

9 Megan Preston

10 Jess Harrap

28 Lauren Exley

25 Madison Hutchison

13 Bethan Oates

Subs (all used)

8 Emma Wilkinson

23 Grace Burnett

24 Freya Whitehead

27 Millie Taylor

Tries: Davies (5), Whitehead (45)

Goals: Hulme 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 16-6, 22-6, 28-6; 34-6, 34-12, 38-12, 44-12, 48-12, 54-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Rhinos: Ebony Stead; Giants: Freya Whitehead

Penalty count: 2-5

Half-time: 28-6

Referee: Brandon Worsley