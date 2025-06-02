Workington Town hand new contracts to back-row pair

WORKINGTON TOWN have handed new deals to two of their star performers so far this season.

Ex-St Helens back-rower Jack Stephenson and second-rower Jake Bradley have extended their stays until the end of 2027.

Both have already found the try-line on multiple occasions – with former Whitehaven man Bradley already halfway to double figures.

The pair have played their part in the club’s improved recent form – although Workington boss Jonty Gorley admitted his side used their get-out-of-jail-free card in the 24-16 home win over Goole.

“It’s probably the worst we’ve been in the winning run,” he said. “We weren’t at the races, and I’ve warned the lads that they need to be on it every week. But at the end of the day, it was two points and another win.”