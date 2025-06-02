Allan Coleman delighted to keep hometown hero at Widnes Vikings

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman says hometown hero Matty Fozard is at the heart of his plans to take the club forward.

The experienced Widnes-born former St Helens, Sheffield Eagles and London Broncos hooker moved to the Vikings, where he’d had a spell in the development system, in 2022 and has topped 100 appearances for them.

And while prop Martyn Reilly has left for Sheffield after being released from his contract, Wales international Fozard, 30, has signed an extension to 2028 amid reported interest from other clubs.

“There’s nowhere I would rather be than here,” said the former Halton Farnworth Hornets and West Bank Bears junior who left the Widnes Scholarship programme for a chance at St Helens, where he went on to play once for the first team (in 2014).

“I never thought I’d get the opportunity to play here, and now four years down the line, with another three to come, I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Coleman alternates Fozard with Jordan Johnstone, who is contracted until the end of next season, and added: “It’s fantastic to keep Foz.

“He leads from the front, and he plays with his heart on his sleeve every time he steps onto the field.

“He takes massive pride every time he pulls a Widnes jersey on. He’s a great player and a brilliant person. Keeping hold of him was a no-brainer.”

Reilly, 29, joined Widnes from Batley ahead of last season, but sustained a knee injury which limited him to just two appearances in 2024.

He had played in all 15 of this season’s matches up to his departure.

Widnes have brought in their former second rower Adam Lawton from Oldham on a two-week loan which could be made into a permanent move.