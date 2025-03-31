Workington Town link up with Hensingham

WORKINGTON TOWN enjoyed an opposed training session with local community club Hensingham to make up for their lack of match action ahead of the game against North Wales Crusaders.

National Conference League Second Division side Hensingham are coached by former Town favourite Kris Coward, who made just shy of 200 appearances for the club.

Workington had two weekends off between their most recent league games against Midlands and North Wales.

Coach Jonty Gorley said: “It was a good run-out. They’re a good side. It’s what we need. We need different faces in front of us.

“We warmed up together, they had the ball for a bit, we had the ball for a bit and then we did two halves set for set. It was good. I got a lot out of it.

“They’ve got a bit of speed, it’s a young side Kris has got there and I think they’re going to do okay.”

The only man missing for Gorley was prop Stevie Scholey, who is still nursing a knee injury, but hopes to return in time for the game at Rochdale on Sunday.

That one will be another test for Workington in what is shaping up to be an extremely competitive League One season.

Gorley added: “We’ve just played North Wales and they’re one of the favourites. Midlands are tipped to do well. We’ve got to beat teams like this if we’re going to be serious.

“We got a draw at Midlands and I don’t think many teams will go there and come away with anything.

“We need to make it about us. We’ve got to do the right things, finish yardage well and keep our discipline, and if we do that, we’re in with a chance.”