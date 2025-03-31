‘They love it down there’: Whitehaven coach’s praise for Cornwall

WHITEHAVEN coach Anthony Murray was full of the benefits of having Cornwall in League One as they made a visit to Penryn.

The near 1,000-mile round trip from Cumbria to the south-west is one of the longest in professional Rugby League.

Murray said: “They’re a different animal. The crowd come out in numbers, the fans are close to the pitch, there’s a lot of verbals going on and they love it down there. But it’s all good fun, they’re a great bunch and they love their rugby.

“That’s why they brought Cornwall into the competition, there’s an appetite for it down there and it’s a good concept.”

As well as praise for what Cornwall bring, there’s also the benefits of taking the team on a long trip and spending quality time together.

Whitehaven travelled down on Saturday ahead of the Sunday-afternoon fixture, for a different sort of pre-match preparation.

Murray explained: “It is a long trip, but it is what it is. You lose a session compared to usual due to the travel, so it’s about getting down there as early as possible, getting some decent food and a good night’s sleep.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend a weekend together and have a bit of fun, build some camaraderie and more team spirit, and have a good weekend together.

“We want to get better each week. We’ve started well but there’s still things we need to fix up and get better at, because if we don’t, we’ll come unstuck.”