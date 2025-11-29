Workington Town make third signing from Newcastle Thunder

WORKINGTON TOWN have added centre Evan Lawther to their squad for next season.

Lawther has spent most of the past three years playing for Newcastle Thunder, recording 21 appearances, and joins team-mates Alex Donaghy and Toby Gibson in making the move west.

He also had a short spell with Whitehaven in 2024, featuring in three games under Town boss Jonty Gorley.

“I tried to sign him last year but his university and work commitments meant he couldn’t commit,” Gorley said.

“This season fits with Evan, so it’s great to have him on board. He is a big, strong lad who plays centre and can leave defenders in his wake when he carries.

“I think the Town fans will very quickly take to Evan’s style of play – his no-nonsense style made him a standout for Newcastle against all opposition last season.”

Lawther said: “Knowing Jonty a while now, I know he’s going to bring my game on massively.”