Workington Town sign winger again after year out injured

WORKINGTON TOWN have finally signed winger Oscar Doran, who was forced to sit out the whole of last season through injury.

The 21-year-old previously played under Gorley for Whitehaven, scoring four tries in 18 appearances across 2023-24.

Gorley said: “I signed Oscar last year, because I knew what he could do with him playing for me at Whitehaven, but unfortunately he had a back injury that kept him out all season.

“Once I knew he’d got his injury sorted, I jumped at the change to sign him again.

“Oscar is an athlete, over six foot, lean and fast – perfect attributes for a modern winger. He can go full length and his high ball retrieval was second to none.

“He more than held his own in the Championship against some very experienced wingers. There’s loads more in him and it’ll be great to see him reach his full potential at Town.”