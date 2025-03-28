Workington Town try to make up for missed time

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley has been left frustrated by the stop-start beginning to the season faced by his side.

They opened their league campaign with a draw against Midlands Hurricanes earlier this month off the back of two free weekends following their 1895 Cup defeat against Dewsbury.

But the Midlands match was followed by a blank Challenge Cup weekend and Town’s bye round, owing to the odd number of teams in the division, with their next game now at home to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday.

Gorley said: “It isn’t ideal. You’re going into playing two of the best teams in the league in Midlands and North Wales, both big challenges, stone cold on the back of no games for the previous three weeks.

“We prepared really well for the Midlands game, it was a challenge for us. We weren’t good against Dewsbury and a lot of that was attitude, and we had a big break between Dewsbury and Midlands and I thought it would affect us, but it didn’t.

“We were unlucky to come away with a draw, and it just happened to be our bye week the week after the Challenge Cup break.

“It’s tough getting the lads in without anything new to put in front of them. We did try and get a game this weekend but with Academy and Reserve teams having games that wasn’t an option.”

The break has at least helped Gorley get some bodies back. Will Evans has resumed training and Grant Reid and Guy Graham are expected to be back fit in time for the Crusaders game. Steve Scholey may be a few weeks on the sideline with a groin injury.