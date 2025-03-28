Dewsbury Rams target first home league win of season

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March is eager to see his side pick up their first home league win of the season when they host Keighley on Sunday.

The only game played on home soil so far this year ended in a 20-10 defeat to North Wales Crusaders, and March knows his side cannot afford to drop too many more points in front of their own supporters.

“Home games are massive for us,” he said. “We’ve already dropped points there, so we need to pick them up elsewhere to make up for that, and there are some tough places we have to go this season so that’s going to be hard.”