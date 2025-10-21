Workington Town ‘up for the fight’ of improving grading score

WORKINGTON TOWN say they are heading in the right direction following the IMG grading announcement.

They ranked 27th with 6.57 points and have targeted achieving a Grade B score of 7.50.

A statement said: “We are confident we are on the right path and we are not alarmed by the slight drop in score as many clubs have also dropped due to the way fandom measurement was changed.

“Finance is up and we’re very proud of what’s been achieved since 2022 by those who directed the club.

“Make no mistake, we want to be a Grade B club and our development plan to increase fandom is an exciting one and will require hard work.

“We are up for the fight as we play our part in the upward trajectory of the sport of Rugby League.”