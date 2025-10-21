National Conference League award winners as Siddal star takes top prize

JAMIE GREENWOOD is the National Conference League’s Premier Division Player of the Year for 2025.

The Siddal hooker, who helped steer his side to the League Leaders’ Trophy and was their man of the match in the 8-0 Grand Final reverse at the hands of West Hull, collected his award at the flagship competition’s presentation dinner at Cedar Court, Huddersfield on Saturday.

Greenwood fended off challenges from Kegan Brennan (Waterhead Warriors) and West Bowling’s Harry Williams for the accolade.

The Division One front-runners all hailed from Wigan clubs. Connor Parkinson, of champions St Judes, headed off strong bids by his teammate Daniel Cassidy and Byron Aspinall of Ince Rose Bridge.

East Leeds, who topped Division Two with a 100 per cent winning record, provided that section’s Player of the Year, in Alfie Crawford, while Fletcher Holgate of Hensingham and Barrow Island’s Carl McBain were also in the frame. Holgate, however, scooped the Peter Moran Young Player of the Year prize in recognition of his nine Player of the Match awards and ten tries.

Josh Bradbury, of promoted Saddleworth Rangers, was Division Three’s Player of the Year. Ben Stead, who impressed for champions Keighley Albion, and Myton Warriors’ Tyler Fisher were strong contenders.

Kieran Brining of East Leeds was hailed as the competition’s top try-scorer, with 39 touchdowns, while his colleague Luke Littlewood was also feted for his 300 points.

Gareth English, who propelled Siddal to two successive Minor Premierships, has bowed out as the top-flight’s Coach of the Year. Wigan St Jude’s David Myerscough was regaled in Division One and Tim Woodhead of Keighley Albion in Division Three. East Leeds were hailed for the collective effort of their several coaches during 2025.

Freddie Lincoln, who officiated in the Grand Final earlier this month, was the Referee of the Year, ahead of Josh Pemberton and Oliver Salmon, while David Brook of West Bowling took the coveted Alfrieda Kindon Secretary of the Year gong.

David Newton and David Cross, meanwhile, were recognised for their excellent work at Egremont Rangers by sharing the Grounds Person of the Year Award.

The occasion was presided over, with his usual aplomb, by NCL President Trevor Hunt, while the Master of Ceremonies was the redoubtable Pete Emmett and the special guest was Wigan Warriors star Kruise Leeming.