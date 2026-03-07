Workington Town v Salford Match Preview & 21-man squads

WORKINGTON TOWN finally broke their duck in Round 5 of the competition with a creditable draw against Keighley Cougars and they will fancy their chances of securing a first win against phoenix club Salford, who have only one win to their credit, against Hunslet, so far this season.

Their coach Jonty Gorley (pictured above) has made just one change to his 21-man squad that travelled to Keighley, with Grant Reid replacing Braden Leigh, who wasn’t included in last week’s matchday squad.

Salford coach Mike Grady has the luxury of reinforcements from Wigan and St Helens, with Lukas Mason, George O’Loughlin, Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan arriving from the former, with Harvey Braddish and Agnatius Paasi coming from Saints, giving Grady an embarrassment of riches and presenting Workington with a tough challenge on home soil.

SQUADS

Town: 1 Zarrin Galea, 3 Rio Corkill, 5 Alex Donaghy, 6 Jake Carter, 8 Ross Ainley, 10 Stevie Scholey, 11 Mason Lewthwaite, 12 Jake Bradley, 14 Callum Phillips, 15 Callum Farrer, 16 Guy Graham, 17 Lucas Castle, 18 Jude Lupton, 19 Spencer Fulton, 21 Evan Lawther, 22 Delaine Bedward-Gittens, 23 Tobias Gibson, 24 Grant Reid, 25 Bear Williams, 26 Tuarae Rawhiti, 29 Jack Dickinson

Outs: 4 Braden Leigh,

Ins: 24 Grant Reid,

Salford: 2 Sam Hill, 7 Toby Hughes, 9 Brad Dwyer, 10 Owen Haldenby, 12 Ollie Garmston, 14 Finley Yates, 17 Lukas Mason, 18 Rafael Van Osselaer, 20 Joe Hartley, 21 Jack Gatcliffe, 24 Cole Appleby, 25 Damola Ayanlaja-Lowo, 26 Reece Stanton, 27 Matt Ross, 32 George O’Loughlin, 39 Jenson Windley, 42 Shaun Costello, Dayon Sambou, Harvey Braddish, Agnatius Paasi, Jonny Vaughan

Outs: 16 Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, 22 Jacob Andrews-Smith, 29 Deacon Connolly, 38 Harlen Smith, Lewis Pilling, Liam Cooper

Ins: 17 Lukas Mason, 32 George O’Loughlin, Dayon Sambou, Harvey Braddish, Agnatius Paasi, Jonny Vaughan

Referee: Milo McKelvey

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Salford 46, Workington 16 (SBC, 9/4/95)

(at The Willows)

Workington 34, Salford 0 (SBC, 22/1/95)

Salford 42, Workington 20 (LC-R2, 23/9/92)

(at The Willows)

Workington 6, Salford 26 (SD Prem-SF Replay, 7/5/91)

Salford 9, Workington 9 (SD Prem-SF, 5/5/91)

(at The Willows)

Workington 7, Salford 0 (SD, 17/3/91)

Salford 30, Workington 8 (SD, 16/9/90)

(at The Willows)

Workington 41, Salford 16 (SD, 21/3/82)

Salford 17, Workington 16 (SD, 2/10/81)

(at The Willows)

Workington 15, Salford 12 (SLC, 21/12/80)

JAKE BRADLEY needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 47 for Workington Town (2023-2026)

– 52 for Whitehaven (2018-2023)