Rochdale Hornets v Sheffield Eagles Match Preview & 21-man squads

ROCHDALE HORNETS began their league campaign with three straight wins, but in the last two rounds they have fallen at home to Hunslet and away at Whitehaven, and so will be seeking redemption against Sheffield Eagles, who remain one of only two unbeaten sides in the Championship.

Hornets coach Gary Thornton (pictured above) has made seven changes to the 21-man squad that made the trip to Whitehaven. He brings back experienced members of his squad in Max Flanagan, Dan Nixon, Ross Whitmore and Ethan Wood, and he also has two Warrington Wolves loanees to call on in front row forwards Isaac Reid and Charlie McKler.

Eagles coach Craig Lingard, who will be seeking his fourth win from four games, has only made two changes to the squad that won a tough battle at Hunslet in Round 5. Kieran Gill and Conor Fitzimmons are out of the side and they are replaced by Reiss Butterworth and Will Oakes, who are recalled from loans with Rochdale and Batley respectively. Butterworth played for Rochdale at Whitehaven last week and could find himself playing against them on Sunday.

SQUADS

Hornets: 1 Max Flanagan, 2 Dan Nixon, 3 Tom Ashton, 4 Junior Sa’u, 6 Jamie Dallimore, 8 Jaden Dayes, 9 Ross Whitmore, 10 Lewis Hatton, 12 Ethan Wood13 Jordan Syme, 17 Dylan Kelly-Duffy, 18 Danny Lynch, 19 Luke Waterworth, 20 Joe Hickey, 21 TJ Boyd, 22 Jack Holmes, 24 Ben Metcalfe, 25 Jack Hansen, 28 Kieran Taylor, 35 Isaac Reid, Charlie McKler,

Outs: 5 Ben Will, 23 Marcus Green, 27 Reiss Butterworth, 33 Jack Houghton, 34 Isaac Coleman, Dan Lloyd, Harry Sheridan

Ins: 1 Max Flanagan, 2 Dan Nixon, 9 Ross Whitmore, 12 Ethan Wood, 18 Danny Lynch, 35 Isaac Reid, Charlie McKler

Eagles: 1 Matty Marsh, 2 Joe Brown, 3 Josh Hodson, 5 Billy Walkley, 6 Kai Morgan, 7 Jordan Lilley, 9 Corey Johnson, 10 Martyn Reilly, 11 Connor Bower, 12 Joel Farrell, 13 Jack Bussey, 14 Reiss Butterworth, 15 George Griffin, 16 Blake Broadbent, 17 Harry Bowes, 18 Lennie Ellis, 19 Will Oakes, 20 Lewis Peachey, 21 Ryan Millar, 22 Masi Matongo, 23 Alex Foster

Outs: 4 Kieran Gill, 8 Conor Fitzsimmons,

Ins: 14 Reiss Butterworth, 19 Will Oakes,

Referee: Kevin Moore

STATS

Sheffield have won their last five away meetings with Rochdale.

Hornets’ last home victory against the Eagles was a 64-2 Northern Ford Premiership win on 21 July, 2002.

Last ten meetings:

Sheffield 46, Rochdale 24 (ChR18, 21/6/19)

Rochdale 16, Sheffield 52 (ChR11, 22/4/19)

Sheffield 22, Rochdale 32 (CSR7, 30/9/18)

Rochdale 16, Sheffield 38 (ChR12, 29/4/18)

Sheffield 38, Rochdale 20 (ChR8, 30/3/18)

Sheffield 26, Rochdale 22 (CSR6, 10/9/17)

(at Belle Vue, Wakefield)

Sheffield 38, Rochdale 14 (ChR16, 4/6/17)

(at Belle Vue, Wakefield)

Rochdale 18, Sheffield 42 (ChR10, 14/4/17)

Rochdale 16, Sheffield 58 (ChR26, 7/9/14)

Sheffield 48, Rochdale 0 (ChR1, 20/8/14)

(at Owlerton Stadium)