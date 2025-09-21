Superb Wigan Warriors march past Leeds Rhinos to reach Grand Final

WIGAN WARRIORS ​38 LEEDS RHINOS 0

SAM BROCKSOM, The Brick Community Stadium, Sunday

WIGAN will meet St Helens in the Women’s Super League Grand Final after a near-perfect performance against Leeds.

After taking the win on all three previous meetings between the sides in 2025, it was the Warriors who once again started the strongest in this semi-final.

However, the home side were rocked on the opening play, with captain Vicky Molyneux picking up an injury in the first carry of the game.

Warriors prop Mary Coleman opened the scoring after just four minutes, as she forced herself over from close range, and Isabel Rowe added the first of five successful conversions.

Wigan’s early dominance paid off again as both Ruby and Eva Hunter managed to extend the Warriors’ lead to 16 points.

First, winger Ruby finished off a well-worked move down the blindside. The ball travelled quickly through the hands of Remi Wilton, Grace Banks and Molly Jones before finding its way to Hunter to dive over in the corner.

As the 20-minute mark approached, Wigan’s top try-scorer Eva crossed for her 25th of the season in all competitions, using immense strength and speed to break through multiple tackles and score. Rowe managed to convert the latter of the two Hunter tries, in what would be the final points of the half.

Depsite no further points being added, the half still had plenty of action to offer. Leeds’ two biggest chances came next, but they couldn’t find the line with Wigan’s defence proving excellent.

Mel Howard tried a kick in behind to Ruby Walker, after finding success with the same play the previous week, but fullback Banks was there to collect. Later, both Bella Sykes and the returning Bethan Dainton went close, but were called short on both occasions.

The Rhinos’ evening went from bad to worse as minutes before the first half came to a close, captain Caitlin Beevers went down with a knee injury. The 23-year-old has recently returned from 13 months out of the game due to a knee problem.

It took just three minutes for the Warriors to extend their 16-0 half-time lead. Much like their opening try, it was another crash play that Leeds couldn’t defend. This time, Mia Atherton was the scorer, as she crossed for her tenth try in all competitions.

Increasing the lead to 26, Coleman added her second of the evening with another strong carry. Halves Jenna Foubister and Rowe linked up once again as they sent the prop over for a double.

The Rhinos’ attacking opportunities came far too late, but regardless, Wigan produced one of their best defensive displays of the season, as they refused to let the Rhinos cross. Walker tried another kick in behind, whilst Dainton and Liv Whitehead came so close but their was no let-up from the resilient Warriors.

Eva Hunter’s second and a try from Shaniah Power, both short-range plays, saw out the game, with the Warriors forward pack being utterly dominant.

Rowe added both conversions for the final two tries, as Wigan remain on track to win all four trophies available to them in 2025 after lifting the Challenge Cup, Nines and League Leaders’ Shield titles.

GAMESTAR: Mary Coleman was one of many Warriors players that were deserving of best player, as they utterly dismantled the Rhinos.

GAMEBREAKER: Mia Atherton’s try four minutes into the second half gave Leeds no chance of a comeback, as Wigan continued their dominance from the first period.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

4 Molly Jones

24 Ruby Hunter

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

12 Vicky Molyneux

11 Eva Hunter

15 Cerys Jones

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

10 Shaniah Power

17 Emily Vievers

22 Mia Atherton

Tries: Coleman (4, 52), R Hunter (13) E Hunter (19, 65), Atherton (43), S Power (70)

Goals: Rowe 5/7

RHINOS

2 Ebony Stead

18 Liv Whitehead

3 Caitlin Beevers

22 Connie Boyd

5 Sophie Nuttall

6 Mel Howard

7 Ruby Walker

8 Bella Sykes

14 Ruby Bruce

15 Ella Donnelly

11 Lucy Murray

12 Shannon Brown

13 Bethan Dainton

Subs (all used)

9 Keara Bennett

23 Frankie Blakey

16 Kaiya Glynn

25 Lacey Owen

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0; 22-0, 26-0, 32-0, 38-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Warriors: Mary Coleman; Rhinos: Ruby Bruce

Penalty count: 5-7

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 2,108