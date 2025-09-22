Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam wins Albert Goldthorpe Medal

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Lachlan Lam has won this year’s Albert Goldthorpe Medal – despite not even making the Super League Dream Team.

The halfback was a notable absentee from the team despite recording 41 try assists during the regular season – 11 more than any other player.

But Lam has been recognised by League Express, topping their table after the top three performers in every Super League match were awarded points throughout the season by match reporters.

It was a close-run thing, however, with Lam only beating Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor by a single point.

Lam earned 30 points and Connor 29, while Mikey Lewis of Hull KR finished third with 26.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal 2025

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 30

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos) 29

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 26

Aidan Sezer (Hull FC) 25

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 23

Jez Litten (Hull KR) 20

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) 20

Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 19

Tristan Sailor (St Helens) 17

Zak Hardaker (Hull FC) 16

Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves) 16

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 15