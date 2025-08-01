Wyke to celebrate 135th anniversary

WYKE are celebrating their 135th anniversary.

The Bradford outfit, formed in 1890, will commemorate the occasion with a celebration evening on Saturday, September 6.

Former Great Britain, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos star Jamie Peacock will host the event, which will be held at the Fields Sports and Social Club, Chelsea Road, Bradford BD7 2RE from 7.00pm, and will be limited to over 16s.

A pea and pie supper will be provided and there will be a raffle, stand-up bingo and an auction.

Tickets, at £25 each, can be purchased by contacting Ian on 07737 063637.