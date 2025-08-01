Bradford Bulls loanees hailed by Dewsbury Rams as fresh moves made

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March was full of praise for the impact made by Bradford pair Tyran Ott and Eliot Peposhi on his squad.

The dual-registration duo helped Dewsbury to a 26-6 victory over then-second placed Swinton, to breathe life in to their own top four hopes.

Ott has since made a two-week loan move to Batley Bulldogs, alongside Emmanuel Waine (Batley have also recruited Huddersfield Giants’ Jack Billington on the same terms).

March said: “They were all outstanding but we’ll give big raps to Ty and Eliot, who both came in. Ty had a hand in the first try and showed a few good touches and if he stays with us, he’ll get better and better. Eliot worked his blood to water.

“When players come in on loan or dual-registration, you’re challenging their attitude and why they’re here, and both of them paid us back. We give them game time, and they paid us back with their performance on the field. In the first half, Eliot carried three times in one set. He was here to play and that lifted some of the boys around him both physically and mentally.

“It was pleasing to take points off second place. The attitude was good from minute one to minute 80. If we can produce that attitude week in, week out we can be more consistent and climb that table.

March is hoping to welcome back Louis Collinson for the Newcastle game and Toby Everett has now had his operation on a thumb injury. He is also looking forward to the return of Jack McShane, especially if he can play him in partnership with Ott.

He added: “Jack took a whack down at North Wales, and we miss a player of his ability. Ty has come in and done a great job, just think what we can do when they’re both on the field.”

Clubs are already looking ahead to 2026 with plenty of retention and signing announcements going out recently, and Dewsbury are no different, George Senior being one of their most recent re-signings.

March added: “We’re speaking to players daily now, especially our squad and looking to see who we can bring in. The players who have already re-signed are players we want to build the team around. The team at the minute is a young side, so there’s a lot of improvement to come, we’re looking forward to getting others over the line and seeing who’s out there and strengthening this squad.

“As a Dewsbury fan myself, I want the best for this club and I think we’re going in the right direction, even though we’re not picking up the results week in, week out.”