Xavier Coates leads the way as Melbourne Storm dominate New Zealand Warriors

MELBOURNE STORM 42 NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 14

STEPHEN IBBETSON, AAMI Park, Sunday

MELBOURNE’S streak over the Warriors extended to 17 successive victories – and this one was never in any doubt.

The New Zealand side had enjoyed a strong start to the season with three wins from four, but that form wasn’t enough to break the hold of a Storm side they last beat in 2015.

Xavier Coates opened the scoring inside two minutes and Melbourne never looked back, scoring six first-half tries to lead 36-0.

The Warriors won the second half, but it’s Craig Bellamy’s men who are real title challengers as they keep pace with early leaders Canterbury via a fourth win from five.

Winger Coates, who also scored their sole second-half try, benefitted from beautiful handling for an opening try that demonstrated their class.

A sweeping move from right to left went through the well-drilled hands of Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster before Shawn Blore hit the line and offloaded to Ryan Papenhuyzen, who in turn found centre Jack Howarth to assist his wideman with the Warriors’ edge pulled inside.

A Hughes 40/20 then set up the position not only for Josh King’s crash-over try, but a spell of five tries in 16 devastating minutes.

Coates leapt high into the sunny Melbourne sky to claim a Munster kick above the head of Taine Tuaupiki and put in Shawn Blore for their third.

And the New Zealand cause was further hindered by a yellow card to Jackson Ford for holding back Papenhuyzen to prevent the fullback supporting a Grant Anderson break from his own half.

Moments later, Trent Loiero exchanged passes with fellow middle man King as the Warriors were left tackling shadows.

Another break from backfield, sparked by a Papenhuyzen offload and propelled by the pace of Coates, created the fifth try for supporting Harry Grant as Melbourne hit 30 points in as many minutes.

But they still weren’t done for the first half as yet another move from inside their own territory, again working space for Coates, led to a try on the following play with a switch via Papenhuyzen to the other winger, Anderson.

Ford’s return and then the half-time whistle brought some much-needed respite for the Warriors, who managed to regather themselves at the break to restore some dignity.

Sub Leka Halasima got them on the board after 55 minutes, rising well to claim a Chanel Harris-Tevita kick amid a cluster of Melbourne men, and Luke Metcalf goaled.

Hughes’ half-time withdrawal with a shoulder knock contributed to a more subdued second-half Storm display but Coates added his second, once again released from deep and this time forcing his own way to the line, as Papenhuyzen added a seventh conversion from seven.

The Warriors enjoyed the best of the final quarter and after Adam Pompey and Vaimauga were each denied scores, Rocco Berry touched down when Kurt Capewell forced a Moses Leo error in the in-goal.

Halfback Metcalf then found a gap for a further consolation, although injuries to key men James Fisher-Harris (pec) and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (head) left them with little positive to reflect upon.

GAMESTAR: Xavier Coates was a huge running threat down the wing throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: The pile of points while Jackson Ford was in the sin bin gave Melbourne a huge lead.

MATCHFACTS

STORM

1 Ryan Papenhuyzen

2 Grant Anderson

3 Jack Howarth

4 Moses Leo

5 Xavier Coates

6 Cameron Munster

7 Jahrome Hughes

8 Stefano Utoikamanu

9 Harry Grant

10 Josh King

11 Shawn Blore

12 Eliesa Blore

13 Trent Loiero

Subs (all used)

14 Tyran Wishart

15 Alec MacDonald

16 Tui Kamikamica

17 Bronson Garlick

Tries: Coates (3, 59), King (15), Blore (20), Loiero (24), Grant (28), Anderson (31)

Goals: Papenhuyzen 7/7

WARRIORS

1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2 Taine Tuaupiki

3 Rocco Berry

4 Ali Leiataua

5 Adam Pompey

6 Chanel Harris-Tevita

7 Luke Metcalf

8 James Fisher-Harris

9 Wayde Egan

10 Mitchell Barnett

11 Kurt Capewell

12 Marata Niukore

13 Erin Clark

Subs (all used)

14 Bunty Afoa

15 Jackson Ford

16 Demetric Vaimauga

17 Leka Halasima

Tries: Halasima (55), Berry (75), Metcalf (80)

Goals: Metcalf 1/3

Sin bin: Ford (23) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0; 36-6, 42-6, 42-10, 42-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Storm: Xavier Coates; Warriors: Leka Halasima

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 36-0

Referee: Ashley Klein

Attendance: 26,427