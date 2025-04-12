Danny McGuire ‘unsure’ over Castleford Tigers loss to Leigh Leopards as three big injuries revealed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 20-6 at home to Leigh Leopards tonight in another poor performance.

It’s fair to say that the Tigers have not pulled any punches in 2025, with this their sixth defeat from seven Super League games so far.

And it’s fair to say that head coach Danny McGuire was less than pleased with the result: “I don’t really know what to make of it, to be honest. I thought we tried hard and showed lots of endeavour but then we just did some really silly things. That’s been the story of the season.

“We’ve had opportunities that we’ve not quite been able to take, we’re just very inconsistent with the things that we’re doing.

“We’re aware of it, we’re speaking about it, we’re trying to fix it but just not doing it.

“I’m struggling a bit, all the players are saying and doing the right things, they care, they’re working hard but we’re just not transferring that to when it matters on a Saturday night.

“We’ve been working towards a good start for two weeks and we just put ourselves under pressure from the off. We’re not playing with confidence at the minute and we can’t afford to do these things.”

The Tigers also have three injury concerns for Thursday night’s fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

“We’ve got a few walking wounded, we had a few players come off there and a few people are strapped up.

“Zac Cini probably shouldn’t have continued playing, Tex Hoy’s hurt his hamstring, Westerman limped off.”

“I’m hoping we can put a team together for Thursday. It is what it is.”