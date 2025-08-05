York Knights add Australian halfback to squad

YORK KNIGHTS have sent another signal of their ambition by signing Australian halfback Harry Fraser to further bolster their squad.

The LNER Stadium club have designs on becoming part of an enlarged Super League next season, with the top flight to expand from twelve to 14 members.

They have set their sights on winning this year’s Championship Grand Final under highly-rated coach Mark Applegarth (pictured above).

His team hit the top of the table last month and chalked up a twelfth straight league win – and 14th in all competitions – by beating Oldham 24-16 at home in their first match of August.

Now 22-year-old prospect Fraser, who comes from Queensland’s Gold Coast, has arrived from Northern Hawks, who play in the Newcastle Rugby League competition and are a feeder team to the NRL’s Newcastle Knights, on an initial deal for the remainder of this season.

He has also spent time at Tweed Heads Seagulls, featuring in the Queensland Cup side’s Under 20 team.

“I’m really happy we’ve got Harry,” said Applegarth. “We had him in line for next year, but with a couple of injuries, we thought it was wise to give us a little bit more depth and cover by bringing him in now.

“He fits our mould of being young and hungry and wanting to prove himself, and he’s definitely a player I think will catch the fans’ eyes when he gets his chance.”

After taking York to last year’s play-off semi-finals, Applegarth bolstered his squad, with additions including Batley back Kieran Buchanan and experienced Castleford hooker Paul McShane.

And since the season started, he has added Sheffield duo, winger Ben Jones-Bishop and prop Mitch Clark, exciting Australian winger Scott Galeano from Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons and Samoan fullback Toa Mata’afa from French team Lezignan.

The signings have been supported by the club’s fans-funded squadbuilder initiative, which dates back to 2012.