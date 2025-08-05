Warrington Wolves forward Ryan Matterson opens up on Super League future

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Ryan Matterson has revealed he would “definitely” be interested in signing a longer-term deal with the Super League club.

The 30-year-old made his Warrington debut against Leigh Leopards last week after joining the Cheshire club on-loan from NRL side Parramatta Eels until the end of the season.

Matterson was released from his Parramatta contract for the rest of this season in order to join Warrington but remains under contract with the Eels for 2026.

And having impressed against the Leopards, Matterson was asked if he would be willing to stay with Warrington from 2026.

“Definitely. Anything that is the right fit for me, that’s what I’m willing to do,” Matterson told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“I’m definitely contracted to Parramatta next year. [On] 30 June [I] finished up in Australia, after which you can’t change teams, and I needed to enjoy my football again.

“The club has spoken to my manager about the future and next year and things like that. I’ve told him he can sort that out; I’m focused on the short term.”

Matterson revealed that Super League “was as strong” as he expected it following an injury-hit year.

“It was good to get some game time and I’m going to be better for it,” he added.

“I think I’ve got over the injury now and I am looking forward to a strong end to the season.

“I was a little bit sore [after the game]. I definitely felt the contact in Super League and it was as strong as I expected. That’s what I was told before I came here and that’s why I was really looking forward to it.”