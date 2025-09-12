York Knights forward Connor Bailey makes Super League move

HULL FC have snapped up York Knights’ Connor Bailey on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old becomes Hull FC’s third recruit ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign, returning to Super League after five years in the Championship.

His two-year deal will take him to the end of the 2027 season, and the club has the option of exercising a one-year extension clause into 2028.

At the age of 19, Bailey made his professional debut for Wakefield Trinity in a game against the Black and Whites.

After a few appearances for Wakefield, Bailey headed to the North East to spend three years with Newcastle Thunder, where he scored 12 tries in 73 appearances.

He returned to Yorkshire in 2024 to join forces with York Knights with the back-rower averaging almost a try in every three games as he holds a record of 19 in 60.

“Signing for a club like Hull FC is one of the proudest moments of my career and I’m really looking forward to it,” Bailey told hullfc.com.

“I’ve been playing with a lot of confidence this year and that’s been helped by how strong York have been going in the Championship, obviously within touching distance of lifting the League Leaders Shield and winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley.

“Super League is a different ball game compared to the Championship, but hopefully I’ll be able to carry that confidence over in a new environment, which I know is full of a great bunch of players and staff.

“I already know a few of the players – I played with Yusuf [Aydin] at Wakey and a few of the younger lads have been at York for short spells. I’m really looking forward to it now.”

Hull FC Director of Rugby, Gareth Ellis, added: “I think this is a great piece of business for both parties. It’s a great chance for Connor to take his game to the next level at Super League, and we are getting our hands on one of the Championship’s best forwards.

“Connor is a really enthusiastic individual and I am confident he will be a fantastic addition to our squad for 2026.

“His versatility will be a key asset for us, as he is able to cover second-row, halfback, loose forward and centre.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Connor to the club in 2026 and we’d like to wish him all the best for the remainder of his time with York Knights as they go in search of more silverware this year.”