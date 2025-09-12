Clinical Wigan Warriors thrash sorry Castleford Tigers

WIGAN WARRIORS 62 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 6

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Friday

NOT FOR the first time season, Jack Farrimond showed he is not just one for the future, but he is capable of competing at the highest level now.

The 19-year-old, who was making his first start since the beginning of August with Harry Smith rested, put in a stunning performance with two tries and nine goals for a personal tally of 26 points.

He scored two of Wigan’s six first half tries as the Warriors led 34-0 at half time. Liam Marshall, Jai Field and Abbas Miski also scored two tries each as the champions clinched second place on the ladder and a home semi-final.

It did not take long for Wigan to post their first points. Bevan French took the line on and sent a kick through for Zach Eckersley to chase, Tex Hoy was unable to collect the ball and Abbas Miski was on hand to pick up and score. Farrimond converted from the touchline.

To matters worse for the visitors, the Warriors turned defence into attack in a blink of an eye to make it 12-0. After intercepting, Miski didn’t have the pace to go all the way, but Field appeared on his inside to finish the job. Farrimond converted.

Wigan were suffocating the Tigers with Kruise Leeming was pulling all the strings, and he started the move that saw Wigan record their third try.

The hooker found Kaide Ellis and then the ball went through Farrimond, Nsemba and Field before Liam Marshall collected to cross with Farrimond on target.

Miski had a try chalked off for a knock on, but moments later following another error from Hoy, the ball went to the left and Jake Wardle kept his composure to send Marshall over. Farrimond struck the post with his conversion, but Wigan were already out of sight at 22-0.

The Tigers were on the wrong end of a bad hiding as Farrimond grabbed a quickfire double before half-time to make it 34-0.

The game had been over as a contest for a long time, but Wigan grabbed their seventh try in the 49th minute. Farrimond’s kick to the corner was juggled by Eckersley before he offloaded for Miski to score his second.

Wigan forced a dropout and what happened next summed up Castleford and Hoy’s night. He tried a short dropout and the ball failed to go even one metre never mind ten. Farrimond, Harvie Hill and Tyler Dupree all went close, while Luke Thompson thought he had scored but he dropped it.

It didn’t matter as Harvie Hill forced his way over for Wigan’s eighth try, before the Tigers posted their first posts with a try from nothing.

Muizz Mustapha spotted a gap and burst past Ethan Havard and Thompson before taking on Field and rounding him with ease to score under the posts. Hoy converted to make it 44-6.

It did not take long for Wigan to respond to that score as Eckersley put in a big hit on Daejarn Asi to knock the ball loose, he then put boot to ball and won the race to score. Farrimond’s conversion brought up the half century.

Wigan looked like they could score on every set, and it was Field’s turn to grab his second try as he raced on to the end of another cute kick from Farrimond.

Havard rounded off the scoring with a well taken try as he stepped his way over. Farrimond converted both for a comfortable victory.

GAMESTAR: Jack Farrimond was outstanding for the Warriors. He took his tries well and was strong in defence when called upon.

GAMEBREAKER: Without sounding too harsh, Castleford were beaten the moment they dropped the ball in the first set of the game. They never recovered and went on to ship in 11 tries.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jack Farrimond’s little grubber kick for himself was sublime and he picked up the loose ball with ease to score.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jack Farrimond (Wigan)

2 pts Jai Field (Wigan)

1 pt Zach Eckersley (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

22 Zach Eckersley

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

24 Jack Farrimond

8 Ethan Havard

17 Kruise Leeming

10 Luke Thompson

21 Sam Walters

11 Junior Nsemba

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

9 Brad O’Neill

15 Patrick Mago

19 Tyler Dupree

20 Harvie Hill

18th Man (not used)

16 Liam Byrne

Also in 21-man squad

7 Harry Smith

12 Liam Farrell

26 Jacob Douglas

Tries: Miski (6, 49), Field (12, 72), Marshall (23, 28), Farrimond (33, 38), Hill (61), Eckersley (68), Havard (76)

Goals: Farrimond 9/11

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

25 Will Tate

4 Sam Wood

22 Louis Senior

45 Elliot Wallis

6 Daejarn Asi

42 Chris Atkin

38 Brad Singleton

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

43 Joe Stimson

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Substitutes (all used)

15 George Griffin

16 Cain Robb

19 Sam Hall

20 Muizz Mustapha

18th Man (not used)

26 George Hill

Also in 21-man squad

2 Jason Qareqare

3 Zac Cini

27 Jenson Windley

Tries: Mustapha (65)

Goals: Hoy 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0; 38-0, 44-0, 44-6, 50-6, 56-6, 62-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Jack Farrimond; Tigers: Alex Mellor

Penalty count: 2-1

Half-time: 34-0

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 15,224