York Knights happy with high-profile signing from Warrington Wolves

AMBITIOUS York Knights have confirmed the signing of Warrington Wolves’ former Australia and New South Wales prop Paul Vaughan for next season.

The 34-year-old is currently in his third campaign at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having previously played for Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Vaughan won six caps for Italy before representing the Kangaroos twice in 2019. He played six times in State of Origin across 2018 and 2019, with the Blues winning both series.

York coach Mark Applegarth, whose side are currently top of the Championship, said: “We’re delighted to have a player of Paul’s quality over the line.

“In my opinion, he’s still one of the best props in Super League. It’s a real statement signing by the club.

“As a coach, I’m looking forward to getting a real genuine leader of the pack. He leads by actions too.

“After speaking with him, he’s coming for the right reasons and I think it will help push York to the next level.”

Vaughan said: “After speaking with (chairman) Clint Goodchild, I was really impressed by his energy, passion and vision for the club.

“Our conversation left me excited about this move which will be great, not just for me, but for my family as well.

“Joining the Knights represents at new challenge in a different way for me. I will bring a wealth of leadership to the club and I’m looking forward to linking up with the group, connecting with the fans, and being part of what’s building at York.”

Goodchild said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Paul Vaughan to the club.

“He has a wealth of experience at the highest level, but more importantly, he brings leadership, professionalism, and the kind of cultural impact that will help drive our club forward.

“His influence will be felt across the entire group – on and off the field – as we continue to build something special here.

“We’re proud to welcome Paul and his family to our city and our club.”