Huddersfield Giants given damning Niall Evalds blow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been given a damning blow to Niall Evalds.

Having signed from Hull KR on a season-long loan in March, Evalds was tasked with helping Huddersfield’s blunt attack.

Half an hour into his debut against Salford Red Devils, however, the fullback broke his foot.

And on his return against Wakefield Trinity last weekend, Evalds suffered a calf issue which has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s not good news on Niall. He’s a player that I’ve admired for a long time and thought would make a difference to the way we attack and defend,” Robinson said.

“We have had zero luck with him. He played 30 minutes at Salford and broke his foot. Two minutes into the game last week, he sent a message to the bench that he felt something in his calf.

“I don’t think he wanted to believe it himself. He carried on but he wasn’t touching the ball or getting himself in any attacking positions. Defensively he was struggling to get around the pitch too.

“It’s so frustrating from a coach’s, player’s and club’s perspective. We won’t see him for the rest of the year now.”