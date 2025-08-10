York Knights put Hunslet to the sword

HUNSLET 0 YORK KNIGHTS 56

SAM BROCKSOM, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

YORK scored ten tries in a complete walkover against bottom side Hunslet.

A first-half try double from Scott Galeano helped York to their fifteenth win in a row, as they look to be selected for Super League in 2026.

As expected, the table-topping Knights dominated the game, not allowing Kyle Trout’s side any possession or territory.

Ben Jones-Bishop opened the scoring after just five minutes, as he rolled back the years with a long-range effort. Combining with centre Kieran Buchanan, quick passing between them broke the Hunslet line before the former Leeds man ran in under the posts. Will Dagger added the opening conversion.

Connor Bailey crossed for the Knights’ second. After going close, the ball was passed along the line before Dagger found the backrower with a short ball to crash over. The try was converted and after 10 minutes, York led 0-12.

Two scores from Scott Galeano rounded off the first-half tries.

The first came after Joe Law was tackled on the line and Paul McShane produced a sublime over-the-top pass to his winger to allow for a diving finish.

Next, some intricate short passing down the blind side saw the ball go through four sets of hands, creating a small gap for the Australian to cross, despite the best efforts of Jack Rampton.

Rampton almost scored a magnificent breakaway try, as he intercepted a York pass, but veterans McShane and Jordan Thompson brought him down and the set eventually came to nothing.

Dagger missed both goals for Galeano’s tries, but added a penalty goal on the stroke of half-time to give York a 0-22 lead at the break.

The Knights started the second half as they ended the first, and managed to capitalise on a penalty given away by Hunslet. A short ball from Thompson saw Connor Fitzsimmons crash over under the posts. Dagger converted the try.

Moments later, an unexpected break from Dagger saw Oli Field in support to score. Paul McShane took over kicking duties, and converted the try, increasing the lead to 34.

With a quarter of the game to go, Thompson was once again a focal point. Taking in a carry 20 metres from the line, he managed to catch a lazy defender and break through to score. Dagger resumed kicking duties and converted.

Toa Mata’afa added York’s eighth try of the afternoon when a kick was well read by McShane, who raced 50 metres before being caught. The ball was quickly shifted across the field to Jones-Bishop, who cut inside and passed to his halfback to score. Dagger’s conversion hit the post, and with eight minutes left they led by 44.

The Knights scored two tries in the final five to round off a quality afternoon for them.

Jack Martin added his fourth try of the season with a short-range power play on the left, before Mitch Clark was in support of another Dagger break to get in on the try-scoring action. Both tries were converted as York emerged 0-56 winners.

GAMESTAR: A number of players had near-perfect matches but Jordan Thompson’s influence, both in attack and defence, was the key to such a dominant victory.

GAMEBREAKER: Paul McShane and Jordan Thompson’s effort to get back and bring Jack Rampton to a halt after an intercept in the first half epitomised the effort York showed to provide such a clinical performance.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

1 Jimmy Watson

23 Jack Rampton

19 Liam Welham

20 Lloyd McEwan-Peters

21 Coby Nichol

4 Billy Jowitt

34 Mason Corbett

8 Harvey Hallas

45 Will Hutchinson

17 Keelan Foster

22 Harrison Gilmore

29 Brad Gallagher

25 Kobe Rugless

Subs (all used)

13 Jordan Syme

10 Matty Fletcher

18 Brad Clavering

31 Kevin Larroyer

KNIGHTS

1 Will Dagger

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

4 Joe Law

35 Scott Galeano

36 Toa Mata’afa

6 Ata Hingano

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

24 Harvey Reynolds

20 Oli Field

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

14 Taylor Pemberton

10 Brenden Santi

21 Conor Fitzsimmons

33 Mitch Clark

Tries: Jones-Bishop (5), Bailey (9), Galeano (21, 38), Fitzsimmons (48), Field (51), Thompson (64), Mata’afa (72), Martin (76), Clark (78)

Goals: Dagger 6/9, McShane 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 0-20, 0-22; 0-28, 0-34, 0-40, 0-44, 0-50, 0-56

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Jimmy Watson; Knights: Jordan Thompson

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 0-22

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 1,008