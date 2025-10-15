York Knights snap up Leeds Rhinos-produced prospect

YORK KNIGHTS have signed highly-rated winger Jack Smith, who was out of contract at Leeds Rhinos, as they continue to reshape their squad ahead of potential Super League inclusion.

The 20-year-old claimed this year’s Championship Young Player of the Year award after impressing on loan to London Broncos, where he made 14 appearances, scoring five tries and kicking 49 goals.

York have also recruited St Helens winger Jon Bennison, Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood and Salford Red Devils prop Justin Sangaré this week.

Pontefract-born former Featherstone Lions junior Smith, who won England Academy honours while coming through the Leeds system, was farmed out to both Bradford Bulls (making two appearances) and Halifax Panthers (three) in 2024.

And he helped the Rhinos win this year’s Reserves Grand Final, kicking two penalty-goals in the 8-0 win over Warrington at AMT Headingley.

York coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted we’ve managed to secure him. I think he’s another player that given time will turn in to a fantastic signing.

“He’s got a really good head on him for such a young age and he’s keen to improve.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into him coaching-wise and I’m sure he’ll show everyone what he’s capable of as the year progresses.”