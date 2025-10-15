Warrington Wolves add businessman to board of directors

WARRINGTON WOLVES are bringing a tech businessman onto their board – and hope both their on- and off-field operations can benefit from the fresh expertise.

Stuart Browne, the founder and CEO of Warrington-based consultancy firm Resulting IT, will join from the start of November.

A lifelong fan, he is already linked to the club as a trustee of the Warrington Wolves Community Foundation, while Resulting have been a sponsor for the past seven years.

The Wolves say Browne, who will sit on the board in a non-executive role, can use “decades of leadership experience to support the existing leadership team with a focus on club strategy and culture.”

And they added: “As a technologist, he also enables the club to better capitalise on emerging technologies to benefit on-field performance and business operations.”

Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick explained: “I’ve known Stuart for many years and I’m confident he’ll make a real and positive impact on the club.

“His passion for both the club and the sport, combined with his experience in building and developing a successful business, will be invaluable.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll make a strong contribution across multiple areas of the organisation.”

Browne, a former amateur player and coach, said: “Rugby league gave me my core values so to be able to pay that back in some way is a huge thing for me.

“Having built and grown a successful business of my own, I will bring some new perspectives that will build on exiting leadership expertise.”

Stuart Middleton, the Wolves’ chairman, said he had been looking to strengthen the board.

He added: “Stuart (Browne) was the perfect fit. His CV speaks for itself, he is a true Warringtonian and a passionate, dedicated lifelong fan.

“He will make a positive contribution to initiate change and help to grow and drive the business in what is one of the most difficult and challenging periods in Super League’s near 30-year history.”