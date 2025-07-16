York Knights star eyes World Cup as Jamaica fundraise for qualifiers

YORK KNIGHTS winger Ben Jones-Bishop is targeting success with both club and country this year.

The experienced winger wants to help Mark Applegarth’s side to play-off glory and Jamaica to next year’s World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Jones-Bishop, who went into round 17 of the Championship, in which York hosted Bradford, as the division’s top try-scorer with 19, represented the Reggae Warriors in the 2022 World Cup in England.

Jamaica face France in Albi on Saturday, October 25, with the winners taking one of the two remaining places in the 2026 tournament, which will involve ten teams.

“Playing for Jamaica is a massive thing for me,” said the 36-year-old, who started a second spell a York when he joined from Sheffield in March, and has also played for Leeds, Salford and Wakefield.

“It’s representing my family, our heritage and the people back in Jamaica. I see it as giving back to those who forged a path for me to be here and be able to do what I do.”

Jamaica are raising funds to help with the cost of the French trip and have created a JustGiving page ‘Help Send the Jamaica “Reggae Warriors” to the World Cup Qualifiers in France’.

And Jones-Bishop added: “To have people’s support would be immense. It would allow us to try and continue the country’s Rugby League development by attaining qualification to another World Cup.

“That would bring more exposure and hopefully lead to players not having to constantly fund our own way to represent our nation.

“There are also sponsorship opportunities available to become a part of the Reggae Warriors journey, including kit and player sponsorship.”

The Jamaica national team dates back to 2009 and reached their first World Cup three years ago, playing Ireland, New Zealand and Lebanon.

They faced Wales in Neath and Canada in Toronto last year, losing 22-16 and 28-6 respectively.