Brad Arthur responds to Leeds Rhinos future question as ex-NRL boss reflects on time at Headingley

BRAD ARTHUR has set a timeline of three weeks for him to have “a conversation” with sporting director Ian Blease about his future at Leeds Rhinos.

Arthur’s future has been a point of contention since the early part of 2025 after the ex-Parramatta Eels boss signed just a one-year deal for this campaign.

The 50-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to Australia and the NRL in the near future to be reunited with his two sons, but the Australian has also emphasised just how much he has loved his time at Headingley.

With it being one year since Arthur took over the reins at Leeds, he has charted his time at the West Yorkshire club so far.

“I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been fun and it has rejuvenated me a little bit. I was a bit flat and down with how I ended in my last job,” Arthur said.

“That was needed for me. I think it was the right decision from the club at the time and it’s been good for me.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here, it’s given me a different look on things and I’ve learned a lot of lessons.

“I feel like it’s made me better, I like the people here, it’s run by good people and it’s heading in the right direction.”

So will Arthur stay?

“Maybe, I don’t know. It’s a week to week thing.

“In three weeks we’re going to have a conversation.”